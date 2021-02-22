visions

People's Paper Co-op is freeing incarcerated women, helping them re-enter society

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Inside the Village of Arts and Humanities, Faith Bartley is hand-making paper, creating what will be the canvas for art or the pages of a hand-crafted journal.

The art is an exercise in healing. The paper is made from old criminal records, including Bartley's own, creating a symbolic and clean slate for the women to re-enter society and embark on a fresh start.

Bartley grew up in North Philadelphia with, as she says, a mom who was addicted to drugs and a dad missing in action.

She also turned to drugs and did several stints in prison. Every time she got out, she vowed not to go back in but, the high school graduate and Army veteran could't convince anyone to hire her.

Then she found the People's Paper Co-Op, a place that would teach her how to make paper and how to advocate for women still behind bars.

For Mother's Day, the women sell their art to raise money for moms who can't post cash bail. The past two years, they've raised more than $120,000 for the Mama's Day bailout

The People's Paper Co-op | Art sale website | Facebook
2558 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiablack history monthvisions
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISIONS
Philly's Billie Holiday gets her due in new movie, documentary
New PABJ President Ernest Owens becoming a force in Philly, National media
Philadelphia law enforcement explain challenges of living black and blue
Watch Visions Black History Month Special | Also available via 6abc streaming apps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow and rain moving through today
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting turns himself in
NJ to allow limited number of fans at top sport, entertainment venues
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NJ governor signs laws to set up legal marijuana market
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
Show More
Northbound I-95 reopens near Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia
Vaccinations begin for teachers in Philadelphia
Biden boosts pandemic lending to smallest businesses
Man shot in parking garage of Dave & Buster's
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Texas women's shelter
More TOP STORIES News