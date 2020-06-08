Community & Events

Philadelphia begins enforcing metered parking regulations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning Monday, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will once again be enforcing metered parking regulations.



Drivers will now be required to pay for parking at all meters and kiosks in Center City and University City.

It's part of a phased approach to resuming enforcement of meters and residential time limits city-wide, which will begin June 22.

For the past 12 weeks, the PPA focused only on safety violations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 new Pa. COVID-19 cases traced to Jersey shore gatherings
ShopRite reopens after being looted for 15 hours
SEPTA now requiring riders to wear masks
Protest held outside commissioner's home after 'Black Lives Matter' comments
Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
Some Philly businesses defy outdoor dining restrictions
College students take peaceful protest to Philly suburbs
Show More
Frank Rizzo mural painted over in South Philadelphia
'Invisible Hands' make deliveries for the elderly, people in need
Official: Trump demanded 10K troops in Washington on Monday
AccuWeather: Sunny Monday
10 horses killed in fiery crash on NJ Turnpike
More TOP STORIES News