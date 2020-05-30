Philadelphia residents, DA Larry Krasner disgusted over George Floyd death

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- George Floyd's recent death while in Minneapolis police custody continues to elicit a strong reaction from people right here in the tri-state area.At Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia, Michelle and Zion Shaw wanted to talk about Minneapolis.Zion Shaw of West Philadelphia said, "We inhale the same oxygen and we walk the same street. Why should we be treated any different?"The couple says Officer Derek Chauvin should've got more than 3rd-degree murder.Michelle Shaw said, "Did you look at it? It was horrendous what they did to him. He was already down."They say the other officers involved should be arrested too, "If it was anybody in the urban, they would have been knocking at their door 2 hours later or running up in their house."In North Philadelphia at Erie and Broad Street, Karen Jackson of Germantown couldn't believe the other officers just stood there."Why would you stand there, why would you not help? He was a human being! Why would you do that?" said Jackson.As far as the riots go, no one we spoke with agreed with them but did say communities have hit a breaking point."People are tired and tired and tired," said Jackson.Anthony Ragsdaoe of North Philadelphia said, "It gets to a point where it turns into pent-up frustration."Michelle Shaw said, "I don't agree with the riots but I understand the anger that has built up so many years."Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, who campaigned on prosecuting these types of issues, said the Chauvin arrest should have been immediate."Honestly I believe that there were grounds to arrest from the moment anyone in law enforcement saw that video," said Krasner.Krasner says the same with the other officers. "We as a country have lived far too long with prosecutors who will basically do anything to cover for police."Krasner believes that had an immediate arrest happened, maybe the protests wouldn't have turned so violent.