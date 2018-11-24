COMMUNITY & EVENTS

An interview with author, judge and activist Nelson Diaz

EMBED </>More Videos

Monica Malpass sits down with the Honorable Nelson Diaz, a community activist, judge, public advocate, and now author who blazed a trail for Latinos in Philadelphia.

Monica Malpass sits down with the Honorable Nelson Diaz, a community activist, judge, public advocate, and now author who blazed a trail for Latinos in Philadelphia.

His new autobiography "Not From Here, Not From There" chronicles the struggles in his life and how he overcame those obstacles. He's now inspiring others to do the same.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chosen 300 serves day-after-Thanksgiving dinner
Students demonstrate 'The Power of One'
6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade highlights
Students walk for air conditioning
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man shot at New Jersey mall on Black Friday
Vineland girl wins pageants, plays football
Black Friday shopping becomes contact sport at Victoria's Secret
2 security guards shot at after-hours club in Juniata Park
Police investigate attempted robbery at Port Richmond 7-Eleven
Gritty crashes wedding in Philadelphia
Fire alarm causes scare at Miami mall
Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
Show More
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Chosen 300 serves day-after-Thanksgiving dinner
AccuWeather: Rain Developing
Shoppers hit the stores to get the best deals
Pupdates: Service Dog Graduation
More News