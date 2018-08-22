COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year

More than a hundred computers were installed at Henry Houston Elementary School in Mt. Airy as reported during Action News at 4 on August 22, 2018.

MT AIRY (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia school has the latest technology just in time for the new school year, thanks to the generosity of others.

The Action Cam was at the Henry Houston Elementary School in Mt. Airy Wednesday afternoon as more than a hundred computers were installed.

The Philadelphia Children's Foundation donated the computers.

Volunteers spent their day making sure that the P.C.'s were up and running properly.

The computers are donated through a grant from the Matthew Pellegrino Memorial Foundation.
