EAST FALLS (WPVI) -- Just like it has for over half a century, a huge shamrock sits in the middle of a busy East Falls intersection to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
For the past 60 years, Tom Doyle has painted a shamrock in the middle of Ridge and Midvale avenues.
Doyle says it takes about 45 minutes - and not even a full gallon of paint - to complete the job.
It is a tradition he started with a group of friends when he was just 13-years-old.
He says the neighbors liked the shamrock, even though at first, they didn't know who painted it.
Doyle says his brother, his son, and a good friend who has since passed are among the select few who have painted the symbol over the years.
"It's one of those ongoing things that I'm obsessed with. I don't care who does it, as long it gets done. The shamrock became a welcoming mat for anybody who wants to visit East Falls or come here and live. It's a great neighborhood; it's a great town," Doyle said.
His son, who is now 40-years-old, joined in his father's tradition when he was 11.
Doyle says he paints the shamrock in the early morning hours to avoid causing traffic problems.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
St. Patrick's Day in East Falls: Shamrock covers street for 60th year
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
TOP STORIES
Show More