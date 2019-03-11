St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day in East Falls: Shamrock covers street for 60th year

Shamrock tradition marks 60th year in East Falls. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2019.

EAST FALLS (WPVI) -- Just like it has for over half a century, a huge shamrock sits in the middle of a busy East Falls intersection to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

For the past 60 years, Tom Doyle has painted a shamrock in the middle of Ridge and Midvale avenues.

Doyle says it takes about 45 minutes - and not even a full gallon of paint - to complete the job.

It is a tradition he started with a group of friends when he was just 13-years-old.

He says the neighbors liked the shamrock, even though at first, they didn't know who painted it.

Doyle says his brother, his son, and a good friend who has since passed are among the select few who have painted the symbol over the years.

"It's one of those ongoing things that I'm obsessed with. I don't care who does it, as long it gets done. The shamrock became a welcoming mat for anybody who wants to visit East Falls or come here and live. It's a great neighborhood; it's a great town," Doyle said.

His son, who is now 40-years-old, joined in his father's tradition when he was 11.

Doyle says he paints the shamrock in the early morning hours to avoid causing traffic problems.

Related topics:
community & eventsst patricks dayphilly newsphilly proud
