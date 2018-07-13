COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Prayer walk to end gun violence takes place in Logan

Prayer walk to end gun violence takes place in Logan. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 12, 2018. (WPVI)

By
LOGAN (WPVI) --
Recent incidents of gun violence involving children in Philadelphia is galvanizing community members and police officers who serve that community.

A group of Philadelphia police chaplains were joined Thursday night by residents for a prayer walk in the 1600 block of Widener Place in Logan, a block that has seen much bloodshed and violence.

Marie Starkes who has two children, four grandchildren and a great-grandchild said it's so bad, they spend a lot of time hitting the floor trying to duck from bullets.

"They can't come out, half the time, we're on the floor in the house, you know? It's just so sad that we can't even come and enjoy where we live," Starkes said.

Sharon Simmons says she lost her son, 21-year-old Aramo Piedra, to gun violence on the block two years ago.

For those who gathered, this was about stopping the bloodshed in Philadelphia, especially stopping any more children from getting hurt.

"What we're trying to do is interact with the neighborhood, for those who have suffered the losses, and other areas to show there are people who are concerned," said Chaplain Walter Arthur.

Through the 35th police district, the group was also handing out gun locks after a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot over the weekend.

"We're trying to prevent tragedies like that from happening again, the 10-year-old accidentally shot playing with a gun, so we're also giving out gun locks so anyone who has a gun at their residence can actually get a gun lock free of charge," said Philadelphia Police Captain Ernest Ransom.

Gun violence is a plague across the city, and it most likely will continue long after as this prayer walk, but these residents say they're not throwing in the towel anytime soon.

"I'm 72-years-old, but we are out here and we're not stopping, and we're going to fight until we can't fight anymore," said resident Caretha Lloyd.

