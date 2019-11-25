6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade

Preparations underway for 100th 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Esther Katro
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people around Philadelphia have been stopping at Eakins Oval to take pictures of workers getting ready for the 100th 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"It is interesting how quickly they can tear down from yesterday's marathon, and immediately start building up for the parade," said Harley Eisenberg, who was visiting from Atlanta, Georgia.

People working for the city, as well as private contractors, will continue working through the rest of the week to set up for the parade.

"We're building a leveled deck to build what we call a glass house," said Alexander Ryan, a foreman, "A tent if you will for the mayor and other city officials to sit here and watch the parade on Thanksgiving."

Electricians from Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation Department have been working on making sure everything will light up properly on parade day.

"If everything works, we did our job," said Bill Gibney, an electrician with the department.

Many workers said they enjoy working on the behind the scenes magic of the parade each year, but this year is special.

"For me personally, this is something my family has come to every year before my grandfather passed away," said Ryan. "It's definitely a special time this year."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia6abc thanksgiving day parade
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
Rehearsals in full swing ahead of 6abc Dunkin 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade
Students create their own 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Parade with robots
Watch Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury host the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Dave Roberts and Jim O'Brien - Thanksgiving Parade Memories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Couple attacked with hammer before Berks County fire
Police search for 3 teens after assault of McDonald's worker
Upper Darby police announce new interim superintendent
Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House
Funeral scheduled for boy shot at high school football game
Thief caught on camera stealing equipment from fire chief's vehicle
Show More
Crash involving school bus under investigation in Cherry Hill
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
AccuWeather: More Sunshine, Even Warmer Tuesday
Surveillance video shows moment fire erupts inside Frankford store
Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
More TOP STORIES News