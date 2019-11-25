Preparations underway for 100th 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people around Philadelphia have been stopping at Eakins Oval to take pictures of workers getting ready for the 100th 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade."It is interesting how quickly they can tear down from yesterday's marathon, and immediately start building up for the parade," said Harley Eisenberg, who was visiting from Atlanta, Georgia.People working for the city, as well as private contractors, will continue working through the rest of the week to set up for the parade."We're building a leveled deck to build what we call a glass house," said Alexander Ryan, a foreman, "A tent if you will for the mayor and other city officials to sit here and watch the parade on Thanksgiving."Electricians from Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation Department have been working on making sure everything will light up properly on parade day."If everything works, we did our job," said Bill Gibney, an electrician with the department.Many workers said they enjoy working on the behind the scenes magic of the parade each year, but this year is special."For me personally, this is something my family has come to every year before my grandfather passed away," said Ryan. "It's definitely a special time this year."