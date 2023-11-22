Road closures for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Join Cecily Tynan, Rick Williams and the rest of the 6abc team for Philadelphia's favorite holiday tradition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is just one day away!

Join Cecily Tynan, Rick Williams and the rest of the 6abc team for Philadelphia's favorite holiday tradition.

How to watch

You can watch the parade on 6abc or wherever you stream. The preshow begins at 8:30 a.m. and the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Here's a sneak peek at the stars set to shine in the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Village People, Tito Puente Jr. and Philadelphia Eagles star Jordan Mialata are just a handful of the stars set to make this year's parade a must-see event.

Road closures

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.

6:30 p.m. - Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 23.

7 p.m. - Inbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 23.

8 p.m. - Outbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street Station, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 23.

Thursday, November 23, 2023

12 a.m. - JFK Boulevard, from 30th Street to 16th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

2 a.m. - 20th Street, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until 11 a.m.

2 a.m. - Market Street, from 19th Street to 20th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

5 a.m. - 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

6 a.m. - 20th Street, from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

6 a.m. - Market Street, from 19th Street to 22nd Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

7 a.m. - Kelly Drive, from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

7:30 a.m. - Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.

Roads will be opened as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 23.

READ MORE: 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade - Info and More

Parking Restrictions

"Temporary No Parking" signs will be posted in connection with the closures listed above beginning on Wednesday, November 22 at 6 p.m. A detailed list of those streets can be found below.

JFK Blvd. from 19th Street to 30th Street (both sides)

20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway (both sides)

Arch street from 19th Street and 22nd Street (both sides)

Race Street from 16th Street and 17th Street (both sides)

17th Street from Vine Street to Race Street (both sides)

Vine Street from 15th Street to 17th Street (eastbound lanes)

Market Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street (both sides)

Paschall Avenue from 62nd Street to 63rd Street (both sides)

Additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary in the vicinity of the event venue as dictated by conditions.

SEE ALSO: The Commodores ready to perform at 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Commodores ready to perform at 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade

Public Transportation

SEPTA will be operating on a Sunday Schedule throughout Thanksgiving Day. Bus detour information and updates or changes to service will be published on SEPTA's System Status page. Customers can also use TransitView on the SEPTA app.

Stars on the Parkway

Philadelphia Eagles star Jordan Mialata, and Philly's own Lady Alma, won't be the only ones showing off their singing chops this year.

Look for Omar Jose Cardona, finalist from "The Voice", as well as Tito Puente Jr., son of legendary Latin mambo icon Tito Puente.

The Sharpe Family Singers will perform songs that make them stars on Broadway and social media.

The Village People revive their era, along with The Commodores, plus performances from the casts of "Mrs. Doubtfire", Cirque Dreams Holidaze, and so much more. Here's a full list of talent and special guests.