Putting automotive skills to the test

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two dozen high school seniors put their automotive skills to the test Friday with scholarships up for grabs.The competition in Warminster, Bucks County was a chance for the most advanced teens from our area to show off their skills.They worked in teams of two.In the end ... won.They will advance to the National Automotive Technology competition in New York.There, more than one million dollars in scholarships, tools, and prizes will be awarded.