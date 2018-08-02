COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Rare nickel worth millions up for auction in Philadelphia

This 2018 photo provided by Stack's Bowers Galleries shows the obverse side of an Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head nickel. (Stack's Bowers Galleries via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A rare nickel is going up for auction in Philadelphia and officials say it could fetch $3 million to $5 million.

The Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head Nickel is one of only five ever produced.

The Stack's Bowers Galleries is offering the coin for auction Aug. 15 during the American Numismatic Association's World's Fair of Money. The fair will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Aug. 14-18.

The coin is named for financier Louis E. Eliasberg, who bought the coin in 1948 and amassed one of the greatest coin collections in U.S. history.

A collection of vintage U.S. paper money also is up for auction, and could fetch up to $900,000. Some bills in the Joel R. Anderson Collection include 1880s certificates for $500 and $1,000 in silver.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsauctioncoinsmoneyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Valley Forge National Park received a big check
N.J. plan to make higher education more accessible and affordable
Much needed renovations are coming to a Philadelphia rec center
Fast moving infants were awarded for their speed Tuesday in Wildwood
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother of Center City stabbing victim: I was manipulated by D.A.
2-year-old boy dies after 5 dogs attack in Port Richmond
Beams left on Ben Franklin Bridge cause traffic jam
2nd arrest in attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
Teen killed, another injured in Philadelphia rec center shooting
Motorcyclist killed in Delaware crash
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
US: 3 arrested in hacking plot that hit Chipotle, Arby's
Show More
Police: Doctor's killing may have been act of revenge
Search continues for owner of pit bull left to drown in cage
Babysitter arrested after leaving child, baby in car at Ocean Casino
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
Pope changes death penalty teaching, now 'inadmissible'
More News