Rental Scooter's future in Philadelphia

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Electronic scooters could soon be hitting the streets of Philadelphia, and Thursday, the community got to give them a try.The company "Lime" set up a demo outside of City Hall.They're pushing city council members to approve their scooter-sharing program.Similar programs are already up and running in other cities across the country, often with mixed results.It's an inexpensive way for people to get around but adding scooters to clogged streets also creates safety concerns.