Santa and helpers bring smiles to young faces in Chester

Santa and his helpers brought plenty of smiles to young faces in Chester Tuesday.The Chester housing authority hosted this holiday party for some 40 under-privileged children.And what a party it was.All of the kids were given Santa hats, and treated to a yummy lunch.The community center where the party took place, was transformed into a festive north pole workshop, complete with model trains and a candy station inside, and a Santa sleigh outside that the kids could sit in.All of the children were invitees from the Enrichment Academy childcare and Learning center in Chester.