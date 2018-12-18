COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Santa and helpers bring smiles to young faces in Chester

The Chester housing authority hosted this holiday party for some 40 under-privileged children as reported during Action News at 4 on December 18, 2018.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Santa and his helpers brought plenty of smiles to young faces in Chester Tuesday.

The Chester housing authority hosted this holiday party for some 40 under-privileged children.

And what a party it was.

All of the kids were given Santa hats, and treated to a yummy lunch.

The community center where the party took place, was transformed into a festive north pole workshop, complete with model trains and a candy station inside, and a Santa sleigh outside that the kids could sit in.

All of the children were invitees from the Enrichment Academy childcare and Learning center in Chester.
