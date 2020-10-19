6abc Holidays

Visiting Santa at Philadelphia area malls this year will look different

Santa will be arriving at the malls beginning Nov. 6
By

Santa Claus is coming to town - and bringing a plexiglass protection shield with him. (PREIT)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Santa Claus is still coming to town, but this year he will be behind a plexiglass protection shield when you visit him at the mall.

PREIT announced Monday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes have been made to the holiday celebration at its area malls which include Fashion District Philadelphia, Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Exton Square, and Willow Grove Park Mall.

Santa and his reindeer will be arriving at Cherry Hill, Moorestown, and Exton Square on Nov. 6; Willow Grove Park on Nov. 7; Plymouth Meeting Mall on Nov. 12; and Fashion District Philadelphia on Dec. 4.

The changes, PREIT says, are being made "in an effort to create touchless experiences and accommodate varying levels of visitor comfort."

This year, visitors who want to take a picture with St. Nick will sit on a bench in front of him as he remains behind the plexiglass.

"Guests are able to interact with Santa through the shield and when it comes time for pictures, guests and Santa are permitted to remove their masks for a quick snap," PREIT says.

SEE ALSO: Rudolph and Santa movie puppets are going up for auction
EMBED More News Videos

If you grew up watching the holiday favorite "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," you'll soon have an opportunity to take home a part of movie history.



Those who are camera shy can visit with Santa for free, no pictures needed, but reservations are still required.

There will also be a virtual experience option. Guests can make a reservation for a 5-minute one-on-one Zoom call with Santa. They will be able to keep a recording of the conversation.

In addition, every Monday through Dec. 14 is Family Pet Photo Day with Santa.

Plus, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can upgrade their experience: have a photo with Santa and storytime. The cost is $16.

Reservations are required for all Santa and photo offerings.

PREIT says pictures will be available in digital and print formats at Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall, Exton Square and Willow Grove Park, and will be available in digital download only at Fashion District Philadelphia and Plymouth Meeting Mall.

SEE ALSO: 'Kickoff to Christmas' coming back to Freeform this November with holiday classics, Disney favorites
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiapennsylvanianew jerseysanta claus6abc holidaysmallchristmascovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC HOLIDAYS
Changes announced for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration
Generations of fans flock to see the trains at the Brandywine River Museum of Art
Take a tour of festive holiday lights in Philadelphia
Checking out the menu at the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park and ice rink
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'He's OK': Missing 12-year-old boy found safe, mom says
5 new satellite election offices opening in Philly Monday
'Clouds' hits No. 1 on iTunes seven years after singer's death
Roll-over crash leaves driver pinned in Bucks Co.
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru
Man stabbed outside Family Dollar store
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmer Stretch Begins Today
Protest for Armenia briefly shuts down Philly highways
Plastic bag ban in NYC begins today
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Woman, 99, travels hundreds of miles to vote
More TOP STORIES News