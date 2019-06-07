Community & Events

ShopRite donates to local charities

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- ShopRite announced a large donation benefiting local charities during a luncheon Friday in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

As part of the LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, Shoprite presented a check for $1.4 million dollars.

The funds will be used by local charities to fight hunger and battle cancer.

More than 34,000,000 dollars has been donated at this luncheon over the last 27 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgalloway townshipphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LGBTQ liaison for Philadelphia Sheriff's Office found dead
Dunkin' Donuts worker in NJ tests positive for hepatitis A
Overturned truck slows traffic on I-95 SB in Newport, Delaware
Protesters call for more action over police social media posts
Man arrested in series of small explosions in Northampton County
Officer investigating 7-Eleven robberies shoots suspect in Langhorne
West Point accident: Cadet killed identified as NJ man
Show More
Water main break floods street in Fairhill
Bikers vandalize $30K rainbow crosswalk in Santa Fe LGBTQ community
#LETTIMWALK: Maine town comes to defense of teen denied graduation walk
Police: KOP man inappropriately touched girl while on ride
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
More TOP STORIES News