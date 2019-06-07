GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- ShopRite announced a large donation benefiting local charities during a luncheon Friday in Galloway Township, New Jersey.
As part of the LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, Shoprite presented a check for $1.4 million dollars.
The funds will be used by local charities to fight hunger and battle cancer.
More than 34,000,000 dollars has been donated at this luncheon over the last 27 years.
ShopRite donates to local charities
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News