ShopRite donates to local charities

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- ShopRite announced a large donation benefiting local charities during a luncheon Friday in Galloway Township, New Jersey.As part of the LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, Shoprite presented a check for $1.4 million dollars.The funds will be used by local charities to fight hunger and battle cancer.More than 34,000,000 dollars has been donated at this luncheon over the last 27 years.