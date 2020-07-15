Community & Events

Visitors flock to see smelly, rare corpse flower at Longwood Gardens

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You have a chance to catch a glimpse - and a whiff - of a majestic flower that smells like rotting flesh.

The rare corpse flower is now in bloom at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Chester County.

It blooms rare, but when it does the flower gives off a foul smell that lasts between 24 to 48 hours.

Tickets to see the flower sold out Tuesday and are limited for Wednesday.

Visitors online said they waited at least three to four hours to see the smelly titan arum.

And one couple even got engaged in front of it.

Longwood Gardens is streaming video of the flower - called the Stink Cam.



It is native to rain forests in Indonesia.

The last time one bloomed at Longwood was in 1961.

