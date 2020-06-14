South Philly residents gathered to protect Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In South Philadelphia, several people showed up Saturday at the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza.They came armed and ready to protect the monument against vandals with police officers standing by as a precaution.This all happening as Columbus statues have been removed in Camden, New Jersey and Wilmington, Delaware.A number of residents gathered to socialize and participate in the community aspect, keeping watch over the statue at Marconi Plaza. But a handful of residents were seen armed with things like baseball bats, and two men armed with rifles in front of the statue.One of those men said they were there protecting history, adding if Columbus goes then so should other monuments depicting any historical figure.Columbus seen by some groups as a controversial symbol. This past week the controversy over Columbus statues saw the removal of the one in Camden, which for years has been vandalized.The city calling the statue a "symbol of racial division."Friday morning, the Columbus statue was taken down in Wilmington. That clearly resonating with some in South Philadelphia who say they won't let that happen here."It's a heartache because what did Columbus do," said one man at the gathering.A larger police presence later grew after an altercation with someone that was filming the gathering. Police deescalated the situation while the crowd grew larger.