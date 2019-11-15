Community & Events

Southampton principal sleeps on school roof following successful fundraiser

SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A school principal in Bucks County made good on a promise to his students.

Principal Andrew Doster slept Thursday night in a tent on the roof of Davis Elementary School in Southampton.

He challenged students raise $20,000 dollars for the school's booster program. They actually raised $24,000 dollars!

So, it was a rooftop camp out for Mr. Doster.
