Southampton principal sleeps on school roof following successful fundraiser

SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A school principal in Bucks County made good on a promise to his students.
Principal Andrew Doster slept Thursday night in a tent on the roof of Davis Elementary School in Southampton.
He challenged students raise $20,000 dollars for the school's booster program. They actually raised $24,000 dollars!
So, it was a rooftop camp out for Mr. Doster.
