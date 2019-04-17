Students wear green to support classmate with rare genetic condition

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) -- It was a massive show of support at a South Jersey elementary school Wednesday morning for a student who's battling a serious illness.Chopper 6 was over the Bellmawr Park Elementary School where students and staff dressed in green.They were standing in solidarity with a fellow student who has a rare genetic condition called Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva, or FOP. The disease has only 800 known cases worldwide.The illness causes skeletal malformations.The youngsters wanted to show their friend, that he is not alone.