Top 6: Celebrating Pride Month in Philadelphia Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are celebrating Pride Month in Philadelphia! Here are some more events for you to enjoy around the town.On June 12,andare throwing a huge bash right on the lawn at the Park Towne Place apartments. Imagine 300 people taking part in a group workout with music, drag, cocktails, apparel and post workout snacks by Michael Solmonov! I got a preview of the workouts with trainers Kim and Shannon and one of those squat rounds is just about all I could take. Tickets are required, so make sure you plan ahead, you do not want to miss this day of food, fitness, and fun!On June 18, it'sand you're invited to wear your most colorful rainbow clothes for a chance to win future zoo tickets! There will be a DJ, burgers and beer pairings, and the chance to see the newest dinosaur exhibit called Big Time.On June 5 and 12, theis hosting a drag queen tea party! Drag Queen Brittany Lynn stopped by to show me proper tea party etiquette, and we had a blast! For $55 you get a huge spread of tea sandwiches, sweets and glass of champagne, but for only $10 more you can up the game to bottomless champagne and Bloody Marys. Also, $5 from each purchase will be donated to the William Way LGBTQ Community Center, so besides the great afternoon, it also puts dollars towards a good cause!