LGBTQ+ Pride

Top 6: Celebrating Pride Month in Philadelphia Part 2

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Top 6: Celebrating Pride Month in Philly Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are celebrating Pride Month in Philadelphia! Here are some more events for you to enjoy around the town.

On June 12, Meet Philadelphia and Come Alive 215 are throwing a huge bash right on the lawn at the Park Towne Place apartments. Imagine 300 people taking part in a group workout with music, drag, cocktails, apparel and post workout snacks by Michael Solmonov! I got a preview of the workouts with trainers Kim and Shannon and one of those squat rounds is just about all I could take. Tickets are required, so make sure you plan ahead, you do not want to miss this day of food, fitness, and fun!

On June 18, it's Pride Night at the Philadelphia Zoo and you're invited to wear your most colorful rainbow clothes for a chance to win future zoo tickets! There will be a DJ, burgers and beer pairings, and the chance to see the newest dinosaur exhibit called Big Time.

On June 5 and 12, the Sofitel is hosting a drag queen tea party! Drag Queen Brittany Lynn stopped by to show me proper tea party etiquette, and we had a blast! For $55 you get a huge spread of tea sandwiches, sweets and glass of champagne, but for only $10 more you can up the game to bottomless champagne and Bloody Marys. Also, $5 from each purchase will be donated to the William Way LGBTQ Community Center, so besides the great afternoon, it also puts dollars towards a good cause!

Check out Part 1 of our Top 6 ways to celebrate Pride Month in Philadelphia.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphialgbtq+lgbtq+ pridepride month
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Leslie Odom Jr. headline iHeartMedia's "Can't Cancel Pride" Special
Philly AIDS Thrift is expanding store in Queen Village
SF Giants to honor Pride Month with logo on caps and uniforms
Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more
TOP STORIES
Young father killed with one punch following fender bender
NJ bill to end public health emergency; all indoor gathering limits now lifted
Partial building collapse in Old City, car crushed by rubble
AccuWeather: Humid, spotty storms today
Woman shot on Philly playground has this message for the gunman
Rare look inside Philadelphia police's forensic science crime lab
Experts say kids should get COVID vaccine when they can
Show More
Masks optional for Council Rock students, staff
Embiid's health at center of discussion as Sixers enter 2nd round
14-year-old girl gets weird looks but has full support of her baseball team
Ocean City pro surfer catches wave with help from ferry boat
Here's what's happening down at the shore this weekend
More TOP STORIES News