Toys delivered to children in hospitals in Philadelphia

There was a caravan making deliveries across the city Saturday.Even Santa came down from the North Pole to help out.The goods were toys, truckloads of them.Their destination was three of Philadelphia's children's hospitals.It's called the DePaul Brothers Company Annual Toy Drive.It all started last year as an idea of Gino and Anthony DePaul."Me and my brothers decided a couple years ago rather than buying presents for ourselves, we got all we need, so we said to ourselves why don't we give back to the kids," said Gino DePaul of DePaul Brothers.In the two years of the drives' existence, it's grown.Four truckloads of toys were delivered to St. Christopher's Hospital, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Shriners Hospital.There's a lot of company's who've jumped on board with the DePaul's to help.Anthony DePaul of DePaul Brothers said, "I can't say thank you enough honestly there's been a million and one people that made this happen. We're just a small portion of it."Today the brothers and all who volunteered got a little taste of how special this has become.Two of the children being treated at Shriners Hospital came down to the lobby, got to look around and picked out a toy.A lot of tears were shed in that moment."Its emotional cause that really what this event is, for these kids, that was huge," said Anthony."That's what makes it worth it there's no amount of money that can compare to that," added Gino.According to the staff at Shriners, a donation like this lasts through more than just the holidays."Here at Shriners we don't have a budget for toys because we're a non-profit people sometimes forget that the kids are here all year not just at Christmas. So we give a lot at Christmas and keep the rest for the rest of the year."