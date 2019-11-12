Community & Events

University of Delaware's Veteran and Military Success Center

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- The University of Delaware has opened a place its military veterans and student veterans can "call home."

Action News was there Tuesday for the unveiling of the Veteran and Military Success Center on the U of D's Newark campus.

It's located in room 226 of the Trabant University Center.

This place is where U. Del vets and ROTC students can find resources and network to make their lives better.
