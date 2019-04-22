Veteran who died alone in New Jersey laid to rest with full military honors

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Nearly 100 people paid their final respects to an Army veteran as he was laid to rest at the Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.Robert Grala of Williamstown served from 1968 to 1970. He was stationed in Korea during that time.Grala died alone on January 13 of natural causes at the age of 70.When the County Veterans Advisory Council found out he had no family and no next of kin, they put out a call and received an overwhelming answer.On Monday, local veterans' organizations, the boy scouts and community members showed up to give the decorated serviceman a final salute.Grala earned the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal.