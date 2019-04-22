Community & Events

Veteran who died alone in New Jersey laid to rest with full military honors

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Nearly 100 people paid their final respects to an Army veteran as he was laid to rest at the Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Robert Grala of Williamstown served from 1968 to 1970. He was stationed in Korea during that time.

Grala died alone on January 13 of natural causes at the age of 70.

When the County Veterans Advisory Council found out he had no family and no next of kin, they put out a call and received an overwhelming answer.

On Monday, local veterans' organizations, the boy scouts and community members showed up to give the decorated serviceman a final salute.

Grala earned the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew jersey newsmilitaryfuneralarmy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News