Wagons donated to young patients

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
One by one, volunteers wheeled new red wagons into A.I. duPont Childrens Hospital.

A teenager organized the donation of 100 wagons, for young patients battling cancer.

The donation comes from 15 year old Peter Zucca from Harleysville, Montgomery County.

He has undergone extensive treatment at the hospital in Wilmington.

"I saw a facebook post by one of the nurses here that said that they were running a little low on wagons, so I thought that we needed to deliver the wagons, so I started this foundation to do that. I want to give back to duPont cause these are the people who saved me."

To buy the wagons, Peter collected $15,000 dollars in donations through his nonprofit.

This is actually the 4th time he has given a similar gift to the hospital.
