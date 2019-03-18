Community & Events

Wells Fargo donates to the Women's Opportunities Resource Center.

EMBED <>More Videos

The Diverse Community Capital grant provides lendingas reported during Action News at 4 on March 18, 2019.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- The spotlight was on small businesses Monday in Philadelphia.

Wells Fargo presented its Diverse Community Capital grant to the Women's Opportunities Resource Center.

The six figure grant provides lending and funding to organizations to spark small business growth in local communities.

Cit and state leaders were on hand for the announcement which took place at Amalgam Comics and Coffeehouse, which is also a small business serving the city.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Coroner identifies pregnant woman found in Lehigh Canal
Pediatrician gets at least 79 years for assaulting patients
PPA signs, payment kiosks vandalized; suspects sought
Delaware woman accused of faking own abduction
N.J. man pleads not guilty to murdering brother and his family
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
Pennsylvania State Police sued over bulldozer death of pot suspect
Show More
Veteran wins fight with HOA to fly American flag
Sting operation busts alleged 'ghost gun' ring in New Jersey
Sex offender among those cited for illegal door-to-door solicitation
Seals found stranded at Jersey Shore
Delaware landscaping company vandalized
More TOP STORIES News