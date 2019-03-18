KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- The spotlight was on small businesses Monday in Philadelphia.
Wells Fargo presented its Diverse Community Capital grant to the Women's Opportunities Resource Center.
The six figure grant provides lending and funding to organizations to spark small business growth in local communities.
Cit and state leaders were on hand for the announcement which took place at Amalgam Comics and Coffeehouse, which is also a small business serving the city.
Wells Fargo donates to the Women's Opportunities Resource Center.
