West Philadelphia slowly returning to normalcy after looting

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- West Philadelphia is slowly coming back to life. The National Guard has cleared and and more businesses are back open after looting that left streets looking more like a war zone."It's comforting to see things kind of going back to a normalcy. It was kind of intimidating, but also reassuring to see the presence of the military to restore order to the city," said Robin Dawson.Dawson is the co-owner the Family Holla convenient stand witnessed the madness firsthand."We actually saw all the looters coming down 52nd street and people were asking us, imploring us to get off the corner," she said."You don't see too much of the nonsense going on anymore so it's better for the business," said David McNeil, owner of fast food restaurant, Chick-A-Boom.Chick-A-Boom wasn't touched by looters, but the gas station next to it was."It was disappointing to see people would destroy their own communities, although they might have their reasons behind it," said McNeil.Neighbors along 52nd Street and Lancaster Avenue spoke against all the destruction, but what they don't want to die is the message: Black Lives Matter and change needs to come."I think there was an uprising that needed to happen. It's unfortunate that it happened, but it sent a message," said Darryl China Lloyd."We're tired of getting killed by the cops, you know Black Lives Matter, man," said Ameen Salaam of West Philadelphia.