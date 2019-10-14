child death

Community mourns 10-year-old killed in New Jersey festival accident

Community mourns loss of girl, 10, killed after falling from carnival ride: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News Mornings, October 14, 2019

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dreary skies loomed over the final evening of the 41st Deerfield Township Harvest Festival on Sunday.

The weather mirroring how some in the community felt a little more than 24 hours after tragedy struck.

A 10-year-old girl died after police say she was ejected from the "X-treme" amusement ride. A memorial of flowers was left resting just a few feet from the scene.

A witness said the child was motionless at the scene and was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. Officials said shortly after her arrival there the girl was pronounced dead.



A parent, who asked Action News not share her name, retuned to the festival on Sunday to obtain a refund as many others did after the company that operates the ride voluntarily shut down the attractions.

In a Facebook statement, Skelly's Amusements writing in part, "though we have been given permission to operate the other rides by the state, we don't have it in our heart."


State police haven't said who's at fault.

Down the street from the festival, there were more signs of a community in mourning.


Management at the Dollar General put up balloons and a message to any and all wishing to add to the memorial for the 10-year-old.

Sources told Action News the child's family was well-known at the store.

Festival organizers canceled a parade scheduled Sunday and also posted a message on Facebook announcing they would be open on their final day to "offer a place for the community to come together."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
