children injuries

10-year-old girl dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival, police say

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials said a 10-year-old girl has died after she fell off a ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival Saturday night.

New Jersey State Police said the girl fell off the ride at about 6 p.m.

According to a witness, the girl fell off the "Extreme" ride.

EMBED More News Videos

Girl injured after falling off ride at New Jersey festival, police say. George Solis reports on Action News at 11 on Oct. 12, 2019.



The witness said the child was motionless at the scene and was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.


"I have a seven year old and just seeing the little girl it's so heartbreaking," said Jessica Estrada Plasencia. "You would think your kids would be safe...I know you ride at your own risk, but they are there to make sure your kids are secure, to make sure kids aren't going to fall off a ride."

Witnesses said family members of the child appeared to be distraught.

Many families demanded that the fair be shut down for the evening after the incident.



The girl was taken to Cooper University Health Care following the incident. Officials announced that the girl had died on Sunday morning,

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deerfield townshipchildrenhospitalchildren injuriescarnival
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN INJURIES
3 children injured in Upper Darby crash
Boy, 13, impaled by flying beach umbrella
'Innocence lost': Trauma surgeon talks Gilroy shooting's effect on children
Second son dies a week after mother's drowning attempt, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 critical following fire in Southwest Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Becoming Cloudy
2nd person dead in Hard Rock Hotel collapse
Police search for 17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Crime Fighters: Who killed Catherine Brown?
Show More
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB remains closed tonight
Woman escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
Amazon's 'Alexa' is officially bilingual
Philly police turn on their lights for young hospital patients
More TOP STORIES News