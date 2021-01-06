Politics

Lawmakers across Delaware Valley react to lockdown, shots fired at Capitol

Lawmakers across the Delaware Valley were tweeting Wednesday after shots were fired at the U.S. Capitol as protesters supporting President Donald Trump violently clashed with law enforcement.

Both chambers abruptly recessed as dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said he and his staff "are safe and following guidance from Capitol Police."



Dwight Evans - PA 3rd District - asked for "prayers."

"I ask for your prayers & thoughts for the police who are working to restore a safe environment inside the People's House, the Capitol."



Brendan Boyle - PA - 2nd District




Madeleine Dean - PA - 4th District



Mary Gay Scanlon - PA - 5th District - said her "heart is broken."




Chrissy Houlahan - PA - 6th District



Susan Wild - PA - 7th District



Andy Kim - NJ - 3rd District

