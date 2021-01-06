Lawmakers across Delaware Valley react to lockdown, shots fired at Capitol

My staff and I are safe and following guidance from Capitol Police.



The scene in the Capitol goes against every value we pledge to uphold as a nation. Democracy will prevail. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) January 6, 2021

I know my office has received several calls asking if I’m safe. I am.



I ask for your prayers & thoughts for the police who are working to restore a safe environment inside the People’s House, the Capitol. — Dwight Evans #CountEveryVote (@RepDwightEvans) January 6, 2021

It is a bizarre feeling to be sitting in my House office working on finishing my speech to defend our democracy, while hearing sirens and commotion just outside and getting constant evacuation alerts. Never imagined I would see the day. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) January 6, 2021

UPDATE: I’ve been evacuated and I am am finding safe location. Please pray for peace in this nation. — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) January 6, 2021

I wanted to let you know that I am safe. My heart is broken for our country. — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) January 6, 2021

I served this country in both the Air Force and now in Congress. People give their lives so that we can live in a peaceful and free society with a peaceful transition of power. Today’s violent actions at the Capitol are the antithesis of who we are as a country. — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) January 6, 2021

I am safe and ok.



I have been moved with other members out of the Capitol under police guard. — Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) January 6, 2021

I want to let you know that I'm safe. The scenes we're all watching right now at our beautiful Capitol are simply heartbreaking. I believe in our democracy and what we're seeing is an affront to everything that makes this country great. — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) January 6, 2021

Lawmakers across the Delaware Valley were tweeting Wednesday after shots were fired at the U.S. Capitol as protesters supporting President Donald Trump violently clashed with law enforcement.Both chambers abruptly recessed as dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.