Lawmakers across Delaware Valley react to lockdown, shots fired at Capitol

Both chambers abruptly recessed as dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said he and his staff "are safe and following guidance from Capitol Police."
My staff and I are safe and following guidance from Capitol Police.— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) January 6, 2021
The scene in the Capitol goes against every value we pledge to uphold as a nation. Democracy will prevail.
Dwight Evans - PA 3rd District - asked for "prayers."
"I ask for your prayers & thoughts for the police who are working to restore a safe environment inside the People's House, the Capitol."
I know my office has received several calls asking if I’m safe. I am.— Dwight Evans #CountEveryVote (@RepDwightEvans) January 6, 2021
Brendan Boyle - PA - 2nd District
It is a bizarre feeling to be sitting in my House office working on finishing my speech to defend our democracy, while hearing sirens and commotion just outside and getting constant evacuation alerts. Never imagined I would see the day.— US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) January 6, 2021
Madeleine Dean - PA - 4th District
UPDATE: I’ve been evacuated and I am am finding safe location. Please pray for peace in this nation.— Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) January 6, 2021
Mary Gay Scanlon - PA - 5th District - said her "heart is broken."
I wanted to let you know that I am safe. My heart is broken for our country.— Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) January 6, 2021
Chrissy Houlahan - PA - 6th District
I served this country in both the Air Force and now in Congress. People give their lives so that we can live in a peaceful and free society with a peaceful transition of power. Today’s violent actions at the Capitol are the antithesis of who we are as a country.— Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) January 6, 2021
Susan Wild - PA - 7th District
I am safe and ok.— Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) January 6, 2021
I have been moved with other members out of the Capitol under police guard.
Andy Kim - NJ - 3rd District
I want to let you know that I'm safe. The scenes we're all watching right now at our beautiful Capitol are simply heartbreaking. I believe in our democracy and what we're seeing is an affront to everything that makes this country great.— Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) January 6, 2021