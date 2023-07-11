Women to Watch Series: Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon

Host Sue Rocco speaks to Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon about her goal to protect and improve the lives of American children, families, veterans and seniors.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Every American is entitled to equal protection under the law." -Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon

Mary Gay Scanlon grew up in Watertown, N.Y. as an Irish Catholic and one of three girls.

While her initial aspirations were to practice law as a way to help the less fortunate, Congresswoman Scanlon would later discover a new calling in politics -- a way to have an even greater positive impact.

Her goal remains to protect and improve the lives of American children, families, veterans and seniors.