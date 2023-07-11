Women to Watch Series: Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 5:03PM
Host Sue Rocco speaks to Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon about her goal to protect and improve the lives of American children, families, veterans and seniors.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Every American is entitled to equal protection under the law." -Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon

Mary Gay Scanlon grew up in Watertown, N.Y. as an Irish Catholic and one of three girls.

While her initial aspirations were to practice law as a way to help the less fortunate, Congresswoman Scanlon would later discover a new calling in politics -- a way to have an even greater positive impact.

Her goal remains to protect and improve the lives of American children, families, veterans and seniors.

