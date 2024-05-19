Cabrini University holds its final graduation ceremony before school closes indefinitely

After 67 years of operation, the university announced last June that the school would close indefinitely.

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a bittersweet and emotional day for Cabrini University students who walked into the school's final commencement ceremony on Sunday.

After 67 years of operation, the Delaware County university announced last June that the school would close indefinitely.

Danna Harris spent four years at the university studying Design Management.

"My high school actually shut down, and I was the second to last class for that one, so it's like, wow, it's over. Cabrini's going to close and it's so sad. I won't have a place to come back to," said Harris.

Graduate Erick Mendieta says Cabrini allowed him a once-in-a-lifetime experience as a first-generation graduate from Mexico.

"I mean, it feels good to be part of something, like I feel like I'm leaving like a part of a legacy," says Mendieta. "It's unfortunate that school is closing, I have to look at some partner schools or other schools for my MBA, but I'm still excited."

Shannon Straub received her Bachelor's in Early Childhood Education with a focus on Special Ed. She says the people she met and the memories she made could never be replaced.

"In my freshman year, it was COVID. It was quarantine, six feet apart, and we've kind of just evolved so much and I've made great memories here. This is my second home, my family, and honestly, it couldn't have been a better experience," said Straub.

One of the most notable alumni, Kylie Kelce, a 2017 Cabrini graduate and wife of former Eagle Jason Kelce, was called to give the final commencement speech.

She spoke about the importance of the tight-knit community and keeping the school's name alive.

"In the next few months, as the sign at the front entrance no longer reads Cabrini and a new school moves in, know that your home still exists. It is around you living in everyone who fell in love with this place," said an emotional Kelce.

Cabrini leaders say they are working on a way to preserve the school's legacy.

Villanova University will assume ownership of the land.

