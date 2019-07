EMBED >More News Videos (Video:Jekelle Carrigan): A fire at a construction site sent flames and a thick plume of black smoke high over the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township.

EAST LAMPETER Twp., Pa. (WPVI) -- A fire at a construction site sent flames and a thick plume of black smoke high over the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township Lancaster County.Officials say a piece of machinery was on fire.The construction site is where a large section of pavement in the parking lot dropped several feet last summer, stranding several cars.No injuries were reported, and it appears no stores were affected.