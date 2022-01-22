consumer reports

Consumer Reports: Alternative emails used for online services

For most temporary email services, you don't even have to create an account.
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Alternative emails used for online services

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If your privacy is important to you, Consumer Reports has one thing you should do to protect yourself online. It's easy and effective, but not many people do it.

Some attempt to use a fake name to protect themselves, but experts say that doesn't keep companies from tracking you.

What you should do is use an alternative or even fake email address.

These days many big tech companies share details about almost everything you do on the internet.

That includes what you search, the websites you visit, and the people you connect with online. But how do they know who you are?

"One of the main ways that they do it is tying your identity together using your email address," said Thomas Germain, Consumer Reports tech editor.

If you want to limit that, Consumer Reports said you might want to try an alternative or fake email service.

"There are a number of these tools, and they all work a little bit differently, but basically, they give you an alternative email that isn't tied to your real identity that you can plug in when you're signing up on a new website," he said.

Maybe you've seen "Sign in with Apple" on some sites. It generates a random, unique email address for Apple users.

Any emails from that site can be forwarded to your regular inbox without them ever knowing your real address.

The upside is you'll get the emails you need without being tracked.

The Firefox browser offers Firefox Relay. It allows users to create up to five fake email addresses for free or get unlimited ones for 99 cents a month.

"And then there are a number of temporary email services that give you an email inbox you can use, but then it self-destructs after about ten minutes."

For most temporary email services, you don't even have to create an account.10MinuteMail, Temp-Mail, Minute Inbox, and EmailOnDeck are popular services.

When would something like this come in handy? Maybe when you're asked for an email address to get an instant online discount.

And the added bonus to using any fake email address is less spam in your real inbox.

You may think creating an extra Gmail or another email account will keep big tech from tracking you, but CR said if you're using the same devices, companies will easily be able to identify you.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyphiladelphiaemailsconsumer reportsaction news troubleshooters
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER REPORTS
CPSC issues warning on infant loungers
Why many people do not refinance - and why they should
Here's how to clear your personal info from the internet
Thoughtful, last-minute holiday gift ideas you can buy online
TOP STORIES
Police officers, good Samaritan lift SUV off trapped woman
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Conjoined twins separated at CHOP after 10-hour surgery
Police investigate 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Pennsauken
Social media photo of student with gun prompted school lockdown
Program offers scholarships to help minorities break into real estate
Local nonprofit aims to secure funding to keep their doors
Show More
AccuWeather: Bitter Cold Start to the Weekend
Police: 14 stolen catalytic converters recovered in Bucks County
Exclusive video: Officers come under fire during NE Philly pursuit
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Twins make dynamic duo for Temple University's gymnastics team
More TOP STORIES News