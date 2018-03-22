CONSUMER

Consumer Reports: How to properly anchor your furniture

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports: Furniture tip-over: Nydia Han reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., March 22, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Consumer Reports recommends anchoring all furniture to a wall. It could prevent tip-over injuries and even save lives. Plus, it's inexpensive and takes just a few minutes.

Many new dressers come with anchor kits, but you can also purchase aftermarket kits, especially for furniture you already have in your home.

Consumer Reports likes restraints with metal brackets and nylon straps or wire cable. It's important to always follow the manufacturer's installation instructions.

Anchor kits usually include screws, but they may not be appropriate for the type of wall you have. If you have wooden studs, they suggest screws at least two inches long to extend well into the studs. If you have metal studs, you will need to use fine-threaded drywall screws.

Next, locate the studs in your wall. Then, measure the height of the furniture. Follow manufacturer's instructions regarding placement of the brackets on the wall.

Predrill a hole in wood studs. Then screw the brackets to the wall.

Then predrill a hole into the solid wood frame of the dresser, not the thin wood backing, and attach the brackets.

Following manufacturer's instructions, secure the straps and adjust the dresser against the wall.

For more on how to anchor furniture and to read full tip-over ratings from Consumer Reports, CLICK HERE.

ONLINE:

www.ConsumerReports.org/tipover

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
consumersaving with 6abcfurnitureconsumer reportssafety
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
More consumer
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News