Guilt tipping? American consumers are spending nearly $500 per year in extra tipping, study shows

A growing number of Americans say they feel pressured to leave a tip at the end of every shopping transaction, and it's getting costly.

A growing number of Americans say they feel pressured to leave a tip at the end of every shopping transaction, and it's getting costly.

A growing number of Americans say they feel pressured to leave a tip at the end of every shopping transaction, and it's getting costly.

A growing number of Americans say they feel pressured to leave a tip at the end of every shopping transaction, and it's getting costly.

A growing number of Americans say they feel pressured to leave a tip at the end of every shopping transaction, and it's getting costly.

Guilt tipping -- or just plain old tipping -- is adding up.

We're actually tipping just over $453 a year, according to a new study.

That works out to about $38 a month, according to polling firm Talker Research.

As for guilt tipping, it found more than half of the people in the study say it's a regular occurrence to feel pressured to tip more than they really want to.

Whether it's the wait staff handing you a card machine or that little tablet being swiveled around to you, people feel pressured.

On top of that the tipping options, what you're being offered seem to be going up. Nearly 50% of people say they noticed the options increased in value in just the last month alone.

About a third of people say they've been asked to tip for a service they normally wouldn't even consider tipping for in the past.