Cooking with Tam and Rocco: Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Ganache

It's the first edition of 'Cooking with Tam and Rocco' - with a flourless chocolate cake!Action News viewers know about Tam, but who is her husband Rocco?Rocco Lugrine is known for his delicious work: maybe you tried his pastry, ice cream or confections at famed spots Le Bec Fin, Brasserie Perrier or Miel Patisserie. These days he works as one of the chefs for Barry-Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate company. We also like it when he sends treats into Action News!Ingredients:1 stick/110gr/3.9 oz unsalted butter1/2 cup/110gr/3.9 oz sugar3/4 cup/75 gr/2.6oz powdered sugar3/4 cup/75 gr/2.6oz almond flour1/3 cup/45 gr/ 1.75 oz cocoa powder3 / 140gr/ whole eggs1/2 cup/50 gr/ 1.75 oz toasted pecans1/2 cup/ 40 gr/ 1.5 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips1. Combine sugars, almond flour and butter in a mixer with a paddle.2. Cream until fluffy. Add eggs. Mix until combined.3. Add chocolate chips and toasted pecans.4. Fold in cocoa powder. Fill molds 3/4 full.Bake 350F for 30 minutes.Ingredients:1/2 cup/ 90gr/ 3oz heavy cream1/2 cup/90gr/ 3oz milk1/3 cup/75gr/2.5oz light corn syrup1 Cup/ 200gr/ semi-sweet chocolate chips1. Warm milk, cream and corn syrup.2. Pour over chocolate chips. Whisk smooth.3. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to set overnight or until set.Decorate your cooled cake.