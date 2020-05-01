Food & Drink

Cooking with Tam and Rocco: Flourless Chocolate Cake

It's the first edition of 'Cooking with Tam and Rocco' - with a flourless chocolate cake!

Action News viewers know about Tam, but who is her husband Rocco?

Rocco Lugrine is known for his delicious work: maybe you tried his pastry, ice cream or confections at famed spots Le Bec Fin, Brasserie Perrier or Miel Patisserie. These days he works as one of the chefs for Barry-Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate company. We also like it when he sends treats into Action News!

See the full recipe video:
EMBED More News Videos

EXTENDED VERSION: Rocco's flourless chocolate cake



The Recipe:

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:

1 stick/110gr/3.9 oz unsalted butter

1/2 cup/110gr/3.9 oz sugar

3/4 cup/75 gr/2.6oz powdered sugar

3/4 cup/75 gr/2.6oz almond flour

1/3 cup/45 gr/ 1.75 oz cocoa powder

3 / 140gr/ whole eggs

1/2 cup/50 gr/ 1.75 oz toasted pecans

1/2 cup/ 40 gr/ 1.5 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips

1. Combine sugars, almond flour and butter in a mixer with a paddle.

2. Cream until fluffy. Add eggs. Mix until combined.

3. Add chocolate chips and toasted pecans.

4. Fold in cocoa powder. Fill molds 3/4 full.

Bake 350F for 30 minutes.

Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients:

1/2 cup/ 90gr/ 3oz heavy cream

1/2 cup/90gr/ 3oz milk

1/3 cup/75gr/2.5oz light corn syrup

1 Cup/ 200gr/ semi-sweet chocolate chips

1. Warm milk, cream and corn syrup.

2. Pour over chocolate chips. Whisk smooth.

3. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to set overnight or until set.

Decorate your cooled cake.
