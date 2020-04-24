Hobbies & Interests

Rockettes provide virtual dance performance during COVID-19 pandemic

By Heather Harkins
NEW YORK CITY -- The Rockettes put on a dance from the iconic Christmas Spectacular show for audiences to enjoy away from Radio City Music Hall during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a show of unity, strength and support, a group of the dancers performed their famous "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" number while staying home and respecting social distancing guidelines.

It's a fun and uplifting example of what the Rockettes are known for, even though they can't physically be together during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Rockettes are also offering weekly fitness and dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday at noon on their official Instagram page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsnew york citymanhattanhealthrockettesstay home storiesnew york cityradio citycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicstaying healthycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia remains far from state threshold to begin reopening
NJ tops 102,000 total COVID-19 cases
Delaware schools to remain closed for rest of academic year
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump's daily COVID-19 briefing
AccuWeather: Light rain tonight
City of Philadelphia gets more help to battle COVID-19
Wawa & Sheetz come together to help food banks
Show More
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
Hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions
More TOP STORIES News