West Chester teacher fights breast cancer in the time of coronavirus

Meredith is a special ed teacher in the Great Valley School District. As the world wages its battle against coronavirus, she's in the fight of her life.
Meredith's husband, Jeff, died last year, losing his battle with stage four colorectal cancer.
The couple has two children, 10-year-old Jeffrey and 8-year-old Ava.
On March 12th Meredith was diagnosed with breast cancer.
She started chemotherapy on Monday.
Over the weekend, family and friends in West Chester joined together to show her they stand behind her.
They organized a parade with signs of encouragement and love. It was Meredith's sister-in-law's idea.
Meredith's sister, Jen Service, tells us about her sister's fight against cancer during coronavirus.
"This has made it so difficult: Having to go to appointments alone, no family can come over for support, and now she is high risk for the virus. She took Jeff to chemo for five years. Now, she is all alone," Service said.
"So, I know what I am up against here," Meredith told Action News. "I do appreciate all the love and support I've gotten from family and friends. The coronavirus has definitely added another layer of stress to this, this path that I am on But, they've found ways to be creative and show their love and support in other ways. Thanks again."
Meredith is a big fan of 6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph. We made sure last night he sent her a video wishing her well as she fights cancer during this trying time.
