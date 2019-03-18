Coroner identifies pregnant woman found in Lehigh Canal in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The coroner has identified a pregnant woman was found dead in the Lehigh Canal in Allentown on Sunday.

The body of 32-year-old Kiara Senick of Allentown was found on in the water at Canal Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received a tip call right around 2 p.m. from someone who was walking on the trail.

Authorities showed up a short time later and pulled Senick's remains from the water.

Police were assisted at the scene by members of the Allentown Fire Department dive team.

An autopsy was performed on Monday.

The coroner's office said a determination on the cause and manner death are pending toxicology test results.

An investigation continues by Allentown police.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
allentownpennsylvania newsbody found
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pediatrician gets at least 79 years for assaulting patients
PPA signs, payment kiosks vandalized; suspects sought
N.J. man pleads not guilty to murdering brother and his family
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
N.J. sting operation busts alleged 'ghost gun' ring
Sex offender among those cited for illegal door-to-door solicitation
Santana smashed TV to stop Phillies from playing Fortnite
Show More
Inside the last Blockbuster Video on Earth
$1M Powerball ticket sold at ShopRite in Roxborough
Horse gets to work sweeping barn floor
23-year-old man gunned down outside of Logan home
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
More TOP STORIES News