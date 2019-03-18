Coroner identifies pregnant woman found in Lehigh Canal in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The coroner has identified a pregnant woman was found dead in the Lehigh Canal in Allentown on Sunday.The body of 32-year-old Kiara Senick of Allentown was found on in the water at Canal Park on Sunday afternoon.Police said they received a tip call right around 2 p.m. from someone who was walking on the trail.Authorities showed up a short time later and pulled Senick's remains from the water.Police were assisted at the scene by members of the Allentown Fire Department dive team.An autopsy was performed on Monday.The coroner's office said a determination on the cause and manner death are pending toxicology test results.An investigation continues by Allentown police.