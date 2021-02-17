PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell spoke with Philadelphia City Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) on the city's surging gun violence, her ideas and suggestions for new policy, as she is calling for the city to declare a state-of-emergency as homicides rise.
And Evelyn Sample-Oates discusses the "Stand With Commissioner Outlaw Sister-Circle" - a support group of women in the city that support Commissioner Outlaw despite the growing calls for her to resign on her one-year anniversary heading the Philadelphia Police Department.
Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier on how to stop the surge in gun violence in Philadelphia
