inside story

Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier on how to stop the surge in gun violence in Philadelphia

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell spoke with Philadelphia City Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) on the city's surging gun violence, her ideas and suggestions for new policy, as she is calling for the city to declare a state-of-emergency as homicides rise.


And Evelyn Sample-Oates discusses the "Stand With Commissioner Outlaw Sister-Circle" - a support group of women in the city that support Commissioner Outlaw despite the growing calls for her to resign on her one-year anniversary heading the Philadelphia Police Department.

Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimegun violencedanielle outlawinside story
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart on city's Black Lives Matters response
Examining the rise in conspiracy theories in American society
A bipartisan conversation on President Biden, COVID-19, other hot button political topics
The impeachment trial, encouraging civility after the Capitol Hill insurrection
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Cold today, snowstorm on Thursday
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Trump Plaza implosion: Former casino reduced to pile of rubble
Philadelphia school district delays return of in-person learning
Woman found naked, on fire in Fairmount Park
48-inch water main break traps 10 inside U-Haul storage facility
99-year-old Prince Philip admitted to London hospital
Show More
Philly school employees to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine invitations
NJ family says online photo used against them in remote learning battle
Victim pulled from Logan house fire dies
Body found inside burning car in Kensington
Clementon Park and Splash World up for auction
More TOP STORIES News