Couple accused of breaking in, staying at Delaware home

LEWES, Delaware -- A husband and wife accused of breaking into a Delaware home with the intention of staying there have been charged.

A Delaware State Police news release said 46-year-old Ray Pollard and 42-year-old Michelle Pollard of Dagsboro were arrested Saturday afternoon in Lewes.

Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe says the couple parked their minivan in the homeowners' garage and their 16-year-old child was inside the vehicle. The owners of the Lewes weren't at home at the time.



Jaffe says the couple refused to comply with officers' commands while being taken into custody.

The husband and wife have been charged with burglary, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and other charges. It's unclear whether they had an attorney who speak for them.

Both were arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $6600 unsecured bond.
