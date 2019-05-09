NJ couple files class-action lawsuit after nightmare cruise off Norway

EMBED <>More Videos

South Jersey couple among those rescued from Viking Star cruise ship: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 25, 2019

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey couple filed a class-action lawsuit against Viking Cruises over the harrowing ship evacuation off the coast Norway.

Hundreds of passengers had to be rescued from the Viking Sky by helicopter in March after its engines shut down and the ship was stranded in choppy seas in a rocky area.

EMBED More News Videos

South Jersey couple among those rescued from Viking Star cruise ship: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 25, 2019



Among those onboard was retired Swedesboro school superintendent Charles Ivory and his wife.

"The water breached the dining room area where we were located, knocking people to their feet, blowing furniture all around," said Dr. Ivory in an exclusive interview with Action News in March.

Ivory suffered a minor injury in the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey newscruise ship
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures incident involving ambulance, driver on Schuylkill Expressway
6abc Weather Balloon launched from Valley Forge
New Jersey man indicted for alleged role in GoFundMe scam
Parents upset after school drops 'God Bless America'
Missing girl's stepdad changed story multiple times: Police
Charges filed in crash that killed couple headed to their wedding
Show More
PATCO's new overnight rail schedule on hold amid criticism
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Glassboro
Longtime Phillies exec David Montgomery dies at 72
Police: 4-year-old child is recovering after being shot in North Philly
Police release images of kids allegedly robbing woman in Society Hill
More TOP STORIES News