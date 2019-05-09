NJ couple files class-action lawsuit after nightmare cruise off Norway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5215622" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> South Jersey couple among those rescued from Viking Star cruise ship: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 25, 2019

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey couple filed a class-action lawsuit against Viking Cruises over the harrowing ship evacuation off the coast Norway.Hundreds of passengers had to be rescued from the Viking Sky by helicopter in March after its engines shut down and the ship was stranded in choppy seas in a rocky area.Among those onboard was retired Swedesboro school superintendent Charles Ivory and his wife."The water breached the dining room area where we were located, knocking people to their feet, blowing furniture all around," said Dr. Ivory in an exclusive interview with Action News in March.Ivory suffered a minor injury in the incident.