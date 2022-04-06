FDA hosts vaccine experts to discuss COVID-19 boosters for fall and beyond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A panel of vaccine experts met Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 booster shots and what vaccines could look like going forward.Topics of discussion included if vaccines should be updated as variants emerge, and how often and who should receive them.No decisions or votes were made by the FDA Wednesday, but many Americans aged 50 years old and older are now debating if they should get a second booster."I have to talk to my doctor first to see if he thinks it's appropriate, but I fully expect I'll have the second booster," said Richard Moynihan of Center City.Immunology experts like Amanda Norvell, interim dean of the School of Science at The College of New Jersey, are keeping a close eye on the discussion over COVID-19 boosters and what comes next."I think the big question is: is this public health strategy sustainable? As we move through this pandemic and out of the pandemic phase and into what we call the endemic phase, what are the boosters going to look like?"The world health organization says COVID-19 cases worldwide have declined for the second week in a row.However, the organization warns this data could be skewed because many countries have stopped widespread testing.The city of Philadelphia is distributing home test kits at various sites and is no longer limiting the number of tests they'll give away in a day.City health officials say cases are once again rising in Philadelphia, and encourage people to stock up."I saw the free hand sanitizer and they said we're also giving out free COVID tests. I was like, 'Oh ok, I'll get those too,'" said Stacey Wright of West Philadelphia.