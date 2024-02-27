In-office work rebounds as Philadelphia eyes in-person work mandates

Mayor Cherelle Parker eventually wants all 25,000 city employees called back into the office but has yet to lay out a timeline.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Office buildings in Center City Philadelphia are starting to fill up again as more people return to in-person work. Many employers are now mandating their return.

Seventy top municipal employees and those who work in the Parker administration will be called back to full-time, in-person work on March 4.

Mayor Cherelle Parker eventually wants all 25,000 city employees called back into the office but has yet to lay out a timeline.

"I want a thriving downtown. I want to see more people walking in frankly, going in and out of our stores and spending money. Helping to strengthen our economy," said Parker last week.

And to see that, Parker wants to see a full-time return to work for all city employees.

"I believe that if there is a change to the current schedules, folks will leave for opportunities that exist elsewhere," says David Wilson, president of AFSCME Local 2187, representing 2,500 municipal workers. About half of them work a hybrid schedule. Recent surveys about the concerns of union members are telling.

"Wages was number one, alternative work schedules were number two," said Wilson.

According to the 6abc data journalism team, the average volume of people in Center City is now at 372,000 per day, 83% of pre-pandemic levels.

"If the majority of the workforce is going in that direction, you don't really have a choice," said Eleanor Mack of Center City, who works as an interior designer.

Todd Monahan of Wolf Commercial Real Estate says office spaces are shrinking, but demand to return in-person is up.

"Employers were reluctant to bring people back in fear of losing employees. That momentum is now changing," said Monahan.

AFSCME Local 2187 says its union members' hybrid schedule is part of their contract. The union is sharing its concerns with the Parker administration.