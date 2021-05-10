Health & Fitness

Local nurses heading to India amid staggering COVID-19 crisis

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local nurses head to India amid staggering COVID crisis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local nurses are among dozens across the country answering the call for help as the COVID-19 catastrophe in India deepens.

Hospitals across the country are running out of beds, and morgues are overflowing.

Despite that, what started as a handful of American nurses communicating on Facebook about helping out, quickly turned into a plan.

"It started maybe like five of us and now we have like 50 people confirmed to go," said Registered Nurse Melodie Nelson of Auburn, Pennsylvania.

Nelson said her group is already in the process of working out a deal with a non-profit organization in India to hash out details like housing, food and where their services might be best utilized.



"The thing we're working on now is flights because flights are, at least, round-trip $800, which is out-of-pocket. So, it's something we're fundraising for now," Nelson said.

Alexis Heisler, a Registered Nurse from Nazareth, Pennsylvania is going, too.

She admits the biggest concern for her is not knowing exactly what to expect.

RELATED: India's daily COVID death toll surpasses 4,000 for first time

"I am so scared and nervous. We were told to bring our own N95s, our own gloves, everything," she said.

But both Nelson and Heisler said explaining their motivation is really quite simple: this is what medical professionals do.

"You just do it, you know? We're nurses and we're helping other people," Nelson said.

If you would like to lend your support, their collective effort is titled "American Nurses on a Mission to India."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldnurses
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News