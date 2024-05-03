Philadelphia police looking to ID suspect who rang doorbell while holding apparent gun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help in identifying the suspect who rang a resident's doorbell while holding what appeared to be a gun.

It happened on April 20 around 4:25 a.m. on the 1700 block of West Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Video released by police shows the suspect wearing all dark clothing and gloves while displaying what looks to be a firearm.

Police say the suspect was operating a light color 2012 Nissan Versa with a Pennsylvania registration.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.