covid-19

'COVID is not done with us': US to mark 1 million coronavirus-related deaths

The CDC expects to see COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths increase as cases are once again on the rise.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'COVID is not done with us': US to mark 1 million deaths

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At a time when apathy and pandemic fatigue is growing, so are COVID-19 case numbers, and unfortunately, the country is set to mark a grim milestone.

"We all may be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us," said Dr. Darren Mareiniss of Einstein Medical Center.

The CDC expects to see COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths increase as cases are once again on the rise.

Philadelphia is now averaging 228 reported COVID cases per day, up 79% from two weeks ago. Seventy-eight COVID patients are currently hospitalized in the city.

New reported cases are climbing quickly in each of our states.

As of May 4:

  • PA: reporting 2,132 new cases/day on average, up 61% from two weeks ago
  • NJ: reporting 3,000 new cases/day on average, up 50% from two weeks ago
  • DE: reporting 217 new cases/day on average, up 31% from two weeks ago


In Delaware County, Chatham Elementary school has highly recommended mask use once again after a case spike.

The expectation of future hospitalizations and deaths comes at a time the nation will likely see its 1,000,000 COVID-related death this weekend.

"This moment will call on all of us to remember the tragedy of this number and the importance for all of us to act," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The FDA is now limiting the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after cases of blood clots.

"Three cases per million injections, very rare," said Mareiniss.

He says while pandemic fatigue is high, it's important to remember the risks.

"We're in the midst of a wave going up, and when it goes down you can have riskier behavior, but people just need to get that in their heads. They need to make risk/benefit assessments now," said Mareiniss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
Secretary Blinken tests positive for COVID
Pfizer hopes to submit little-kid vaccine data by early June
Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rainy, Windy, Cool Weekend
Pa. mail-in voting: From bi-partisan agreement to political flashpoint
New video: Police search for suspect in Kensington ambush shooting
Local businesses boom ahead of Mother's Day
Sixers' Joel Embiid to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat
1 dead, 1 injured after car pinned under tractor-trailer in Delco
Gas prices hit new high across the Philly region
Show More
App works to stop violence; mother hopes it'll work for her son
2,000-year-old Roman relic found at Texas Goodwill for $34.99
Stormy weather dampens Mother's Day weekend plans at the Jersey Shore
8 deaths reported after explosion damages hotel in Havana, Cuba
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
More TOP STORIES News