'COVID is not done with us': US to mark 1 million coronavirus-related deaths

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At a time when apathy and pandemic fatigue is growing, so are COVID-19 case numbers, and unfortunately, the country is set to mark a grim milestone."We all may be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us," said Dr. Darren Mareiniss of Einstein Medical Center.The CDC expects to see COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths increase as cases are once again on the rise.Philadelphia is now averaging 228 reported COVID cases per day, up 79% from two weeks ago. Seventy-eight COVID patients are currently hospitalized in the city.New reported cases are climbing quickly in each of our states.As of May 4:In Delaware County, Chatham Elementary school has highly recommended mask use once again after a case spike.The expectation of future hospitalizations and deaths comes at a time the nation will likely see its 1,000,000 COVID-related death this weekend."This moment will call on all of us to remember the tragedy of this number and the importance for all of us to act," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.The FDA is now limiting the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after cases of blood clots."Three cases per million injections, very rare," said Mareiniss.He says while pandemic fatigue is high, it's important to remember the risks."We're in the midst of a wave going up, and when it goes down you can have riskier behavior, but people just need to get that in their heads. They need to make risk/benefit assessments now," said Mareiniss.