covid-19

COVID-19 case count dropping in New Jersey, but numbers still high

Despite the promising trend, Governor Murphy says now is not the time for people to let their guard down.
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19 cases dropping in NJ, but numbers still high

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant appears to be subsiding in New Jersey.

Governor Phil Murphy said Monday that case counts are down by roughly two-thirds from just two weeks ago.

The transmission and test positivity rates have also fallen sharply.

Despite the promising trend, Governor Murphy says now is not the time for people to let their guard down.



"No one should be complacent here. Even though these numbers are trending positively, and they are, it's still higher than anything we encountered during last winter's surge and the delta variant surge we had last summer," Murphy said.

Officials are urging everyone to get their vaccine booster shots in order to reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentoncoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Cruise ship takes passengers to Bahamas to avoid Florida warrant
Watch out for scams regarding at home COVID testing kits
Temple students can no longer only wear cloth masks starting today
CDC warns about counterfeit N95, KN95 masks
TOP STORIES
Son of Philly police officer shot, killed during apparent robbery
Officials ID teen killed in Montco crash; 4 others seriously injured
Second arrest made after man killed by stray bullet on Thanksgiving
Broad Street Run sets date for 2022 race
Getting paid on Venmo or Cash App? New tax rule might apply to you
Chester Co. man charged with raping child multiple times inside home
Philadelphia veterinarians team up to provide emergency care for pets
Show More
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Firefighters battled massive fire in Lower Moreland
2 dead after shooting inside Delaware restaurant: Police
South Philly neighborhood steamed over loud noise from energy plant
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
More TOP STORIES News