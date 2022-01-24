COVID-19 case count dropping in New Jersey, but numbers still high

We’re seeing overall hospitalizations dropping significantly over the past week – but these numbers are still higher than anything we had seen with the two prior surges.



We also remain very concerned about the ICU and ventilator numbers, which are coming down much more slowly. pic.twitter.com/RggLFdrNjQ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 24, 2022

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant appears to be subsiding in New Jersey.Governor Phil Murphy said Monday that case counts are down by roughly two-thirds from just two weeks ago.The transmission and test positivity rates have also fallen sharply.Despite the promising trend, Governor Murphy says now is not the time for people to let their guard down."No one should be complacent here. Even though these numbers are trending positively, and they are, it's still higher than anything we encountered during last winter's surge and the delta variant surge we had last summer," Murphy said.Officials are urging everyone to get their vaccine booster shots in order to reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19.