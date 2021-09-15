COVID-19 vaccine

98% of those who died from COVID this year in Philadelphia were unvaccinated

City officials say 82.6% of people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The numbers continue to show that those who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to make up most hospitalizations and deaths.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Philadelphia officials revealed a stunning statistic.

According to Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, 98.2% of the 1,184 Philadelphians who have died from COVID this year were not vaccinated.

Positivity rates are at about 4% in Philadelphia, where 82.6% of people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, COVID tests are in demand as some places of work, schools and certain events require negative results.

Earlier this week, Emlen Elementary School had to temporarily shut down because of COVID. Children and teachers will participate in virtual learning until September 23.

RELATED: 1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID since first US infection

Bettigole says her department's tracing shows those infections most often start at home.

"It takes every parent making sure that they - and every child 12 and older - get their vaccine and get them now," said Dr. Bettigole.

As for getting kids to school, it still proves to be a problem in the Philadelphia School District. The district is now doubling incentives for eligible families to transport their kids to school to $300 per month.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite says the district is getting creative in search of drivers, including the possibility they call on the Pennsylvania National Guard.

"We made a call to the governor's office to explore what it would take in order to explore a decision like that," said Dr. Hite.

Also on Wednesday, Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 could get the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sometime this fall.

"That could go a long way to solve a lot of challenges and calm a lot of anxieties for families," said Dr. Hite.
